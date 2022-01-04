Man kills wife and commits suicide

A man in an inebriated condition allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe and later reportedly committed suicide by slitting his throat at Ramaraopalem tribal hamlet under Lothugedda Panchayat of Chintapalle police station limits in Visakha Agency, on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as G. Ganapati (37) and his wife G. Tulasi (34), both were agriculture labourers.

The police said that Ganapathi was addicted to liquor and used to pick up fights with his wife regularly sover petty issues.

Ganapati reportedly picked up a fight with his wife and hacked her to death. He later locked the house from inside.

The locals found Tulasi’s body on Tuesday morning and tried to enter the house. However, Ganapati did not open the door and also threatened to kill if anyone tried to enter the house. The locals alerted the Chintapalle police about the murder.

Meanwhile, Ganapati reportedly killed himself when the police were on their way to the village.

The couple had two children Sai and Santhosh, the police said. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.