Visakhapatnam

Man ‘kills’ wife after row over marriage day celebrations

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a heated argument at Sontyam under Anandapuram Police Station limits, here, on Saturday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Sunday.

According to Inspector of Anandapuram Police Station, Y. Ravi, the couple A. Ravi Kumar and his wife Lalitha Devi (35) were celebrating their marriage anniversary on Saturday. Lalitha Devi had allegedly asked her husband to take her out on the occasion of marriage day, for which he refused. The couple then entered into an altercation on the issue. Ravi Kumar allegedly beaten Lalitha Devi with a hammer a thrice resulting in her death. The police took the accused into custody and shifted the body for post-mortem.


