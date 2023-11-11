HamberMenu
Man kills wife after argument over his alcohol addiction in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

November 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old woman was murdered by her husband during a heated argument at Palamamidi village, an interior tribal hamlet and 65 km from Koyyuru mandal headquarters, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Korra Lakshmi of Palamamidi village.

According to reports, K Lakshmi questioned her husband K Sattibabu why he was consuming alcohol so often and became an addict. Sattibabu, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked her with a stick on her head which led to severe injuries resulting in her death.

The police took Sattibabu into their custody on Saturday morning. The body of Lakshmi was handed to her family members after post-mortem.

Circle Inspector of Koyyuru Police Station Swamy Naidu registered a case under relevant sections.

