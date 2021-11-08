Man ‘kills’ mother for money

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2021 00:52 IST

The city police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man on charge of killing his mother and fleeing with valuables worth ₹12,500, at Velampeta under the I-Town police station limits.

The accused has been identified as N. Naga Sankara Rao, an auto-rickshaw driver from Gnanapuram.

The victim, N. Atchayamma, was living alone in a house at Velampeta. On November 6, her sister found her dead in the house. Acting on a complaint lodged by the family members of the victim, the police registered a case and launched an investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order – I) S. Gowthami told the media here.

The investigation revealed that Atchayamma’s younger son, Sankara Rao went to her house and allegedly asked her to give him the property documents, gold jewellery and cash. “As Atchayamma refused to part with her property, Sankara Rao allegedly strangulated her with a nylon thread to death. He allegedly took away her gold ear rings worth ₹12,500,” the DCP said.

According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in several property offences in the past. and the stolen gold ornaments have been recovered from him.