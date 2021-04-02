Man ‘kills’ father

Victim tried to stop his son from fighting with wife, say police

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son at Vijayaramarajupeta under Butchayyapeta police station limits in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as M. Somu Naidu (65), a farmer.

According to police, the incident occurred when Somu Naidu’s son M. Balla Babu was having a fight with his wife over some issue. When Somu Naidu tried to intervene and stop his son, Balla Babu reportedly took a wooden stick and hit his father on the head. Police said that Somu Naidu received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police also added that Balla Babu was suspected to be in an inebriated condition during the incident.

A case was registered. The accused is yet to be taken into custody.