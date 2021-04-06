Man ‘kills’ brother over wedding alliance

A marriage proposal has caused differences among two brothers and led to the murder of the younger sibling allegedly at the hands of his brother at Pudimadaka of Atchutapuram mandal in the district, on Monday.

The wedding of M. Yarlayya (23) of Jalaripeta, Pudimadaka, was finalised with a girl from Bheemunipatnam in the district by his elders. The boy’s parents had earlier gone to fix the alliance of the girl for their elder son Raju. The prospective bride, however, wanted to marry Yarlayya and his parents fixed the marriage alliance. This reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the brothers. Yarlayya went for fishing on Sunday and returned with ₹2,000. His mother asked him to give the money to his elder brother so that he could buy a mobile phone. Yarlayya was unwilling to give him the money and this led to a clash between the two brothers. Raju reportedly challenged Yarlayya to come out of the house and allegedly attacked him with a knife on his neck. Yarlayya died while being shifted to a hospital.