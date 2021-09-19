Visakhapatnam

Man ‘killed’ by former colleague at One Town area

A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his former colleague at the Panda Street under the One Town police station limits here on Saturday night. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased was identified as M. Santosh, a resident of Madhurawada.

According to the police, Santosh, a married man, and Bhavani, a divorced woman, had worked in the past as salespersons at a shop in the One Town area. Santosh had subsequently shifted to another shop at Gajuwaka, while Bhavani continued working at the same shop.

On Saturday night, Santosh came to meet Bhavani at her shop, and the duo were talking at an isolated place. After a heated argument, Bhavani allegedly murdered Santosh using a sharp-edged weapon.

It is learnt that Bhavani was taken into police custody during the early hours of Sunday.


