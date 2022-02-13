Police suspect property dispute could be the reason for the murder

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his two brothers-in-law at Busibandha village of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency. Though the incident occurred on February 11th evening, it came to light on Sunday, after the son of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police. The police suspect old rivalries regarding property might be the reason for the alleged murder.

The deceased was identified as Pangi Sumath, a resident of Busibandha village in Chintapalle mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector of Chintapalle Police Station, Mohammed Ali, the incident allegedly occurred at around 5 p.m. when Sumath was returning to his village from Pedabayulu.

According to the the complaint, Sumath was allegedly shot with a country-made gun from behind by his two brothers-in-law S. Pentayya and S, Nagesh. After he fell down, they allegedly attacked him using a sharp knife, the Sub-Inspector said. The victim died on the spot.

Chintapalle police have registered a case. Manhunt has been launched for the accused. Further investigation is on.