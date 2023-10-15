HamberMenu
Man killed as car hits two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

October 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man died, while his friend sustained severe injuries, after allegedly being hit by a speeding car near at PM Palem here on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as B. Uday Kumar (32), of Adavivaram.

According to reports, Uday and his friend Jagan Mohan were heading towards Rushikonda on a two-wheeler from Stadium Junction at PM Palem, where a speeding car has allegedly hit them from behind. Uday who was the pillion-rider died on the spot, while Jagan Mohan suffered injuries.

The body was shifted to post-mortem. The car driver was identified.

