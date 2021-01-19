Man killed, another injured after speeding bus hits bike

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 January 2021 01:34 IST

One person died on the spot while another person suffered severe injuries after the bike in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding bus near the subway passage, close to the APSRTC complex here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar (pillion rider) while the rider Rama Rao suffered injuries. The injured was admitted to the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The body was shifted to the morgue for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.