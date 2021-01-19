Visakhapatnam

Man killed, another injured after speeding bus hits bike

One person died on the spot while another person suffered severe injuries after the bike in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding bus near the subway passage, close to the APSRTC complex here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar (pillion rider) while the rider Rama Rao suffered injuries. The injured was admitted to the hospital.

The body was shifted to the morgue for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

