Man jumps from first floor in Tirupati

A Chittoor-based lawyer created a flutter by jumping from the first floor of a building and running away after allegedly being caught with another woman by his wife at Padmavathi Nagar in Tirupati on Saturday.
According to information, the man had reportedly been living with a woman at Tirupati, after developing intimacy with her. His wife, also a lawyer at Chittoor, arrived here to unravel the suspicious movements of her husband.
In the morning, she along with her relatives stormed the building and knocked the door of a portion where the presence of her husband with another woman was detected.
However, the man with the help of a sari scaled down the first floor through the rear window and fled the scene. In the process, the man jumped from a height of about 25 feet.
