Man injured in acid attack

A 58-year-old man suffered burns after acid was allegedly thrown on him by a person near Clock Tower area at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

According to reports, M.V. Seshagiri Rao alias Giri, a document writer, was allegedly attacked by person with acid at around 1.15 p.m. He reportedly received injuries on his face, hands and other parts of the body. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where is undergoing treatment. Mr Seshagiri Rao is said to be out of danger, the police said.

In his statement to police, Mr. Seshagiri Rao said that one P. Appanna had attacked him with acid. The police suspect land disputes to be the reason for the attack. The accused is yet to be nabbed.