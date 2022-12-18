Man held on charge of duping woman of gold at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a 35-year-old ex-offender for allegedly committing theft of around nine-and-half-tola gold ornaments from a woman by befriending her and diverting her attention at Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as Bandaru Ramcharan Kumar (35) of Lankelapalem.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police(Gajuwaka) T. Trinadh Rao, the 29-year-old woman from Kasimkota was waiting at a bus stop at Anakapalli Bus Station. She met Ramcharan Kumar, who sweet-talked her calling her sister and informed her that he could provide her jobs in a mobile company customer care centre in Visakhapatnam. Believing his words, she accompanied him in an auto-rickshaw till Gajuwaka Junction.

Ramcharan said that her passport size photograph was required and took her to a photo studio. The accused told the woman that she needs to be photographed without the gold ornaments for the job. Believing him, the woman took off the jewellery and kept in a bag. While she was busy getting photographed, the accused fled the spot. Realising that she was cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the Gajuwaka police.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gajuwaka Police arrested the accused at Srinagar area on Sunday. As per the police, the accused was earlier involved in as many as 15 property cases, including cheating a couple in Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada. He also has a suspect sheet on his name at II Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam city.