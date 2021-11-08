Man held in Padmanabham murder case

DCP (Law & Order I) S. Gowthami addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2021 00:55 IST

Financial dispute was the reason for the crime, say police

The city police have cracked the murder case of 45-year-old M. Bangarraju whose body was found in Padmanabham mandal on November 3 and arrested a 30-year-old man in this connection.

According to police, it was a pre-planned murder and the accused allegedly killed Bangarraju over a financial dispute. Two other persons have also been taken into custody on the charge of withholding information about the case.

The accused has been identified as Korada Govindu (30), a native of Venkatapuram village in Anandapuram mandal. The persons who were taken into custody are Pydiraju and Santosh.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order – I), S. Gowthami said that the family members of Bangarraju, a resident of Nammivanipeta Colony, lodged a complaint with the Bheemili Police stating that he had been missing from October 31.

On November 3, the body of Bangarraju, who worked as a lineman with the APEPDCL in Anandapuram, was found near a private guest house at Yenugulapalem area under Padmanabham police station limits. The police registered a case.

As per the complaint lodged by the family members, facts ascertained during primary investigation and confession of the accused, the police found that Bangarraju and Korada Govindu had a financial dispute.

Modus operandi

“Believing the words of Govindu, who claimed that he knew many politicians, Bangarraju had collected about ₹30 lakh from many persons by promising them shift operator jobs in the Electricity Department. He had given the amount to Govindu, which he spent. Neither did Govindu provide jobs nor return the money to Bangarraju. Meanwhile, Bangarraju started pestering Govindu to return the money. Then, Govindu decided to kill Bangarraju,” said the DCP.

At around 12.54 p.m. on October 31, Govindu allegedly called Bangarraju to the guest house belonging to one K. Lakshmana Rao and ensured that the CCTVs were switched off. Govindu allegedly beat up Bangarraju with an iron rod repeatedly, causing the latter’s death, the police said.

The accused concealed the body under sheets of asbestos on the guest house premises and offered Pydiraju and Santosh ₹1 lakh for disposing off the body. However, the duo failed to do it.

The DCP also said that when the police conducted an inquest, the family members and Panchayat members expressed doubts on Korada Lakshmana Rao, Venkatesh and another person along with Govindu in the case.“We found that Govindu was present at the scene of crime. However, there was no presence of K. Lakshmana Rao, Venkatesh or others. They were present at other places at the time of offence. Further investigation is on to ascertain whether they are involved in the case,” Ms. Gowthami said.