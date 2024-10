The Yelamanchili police on Tuesday registered a case under POCSO Act against a 22-year-old person for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who happens to be his wife’s sister, here in Anakapalli district. As per the minor girl’s complaint, the girl had come to her sister’s house in Yelamanchali to help her during delivery. Recently, her brother-in-law has allegedly sexually assaulted her, while her sister was asleep. Based on the complaint, the police took the accused into their custody.

