Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor sister-in-law in Anakapalli

Published - October 23, 2024 10:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelamanchili police on Tuesday registered a case under POCSO Act against a 22-year-old person for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who happens to be his wife’s sister, here in Anakapalli district. As per the minor girl’s complaint, the girl had come to her sister’s house in Yelamanchali to help her during delivery. Recently, her brother-in-law has allegedly sexually assaulted her, while her sister was asleep. Based on the complaint, the police took the accused into their custody.

