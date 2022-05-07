Mechanic held for ‘raping’ woman in Vizag

The Pendurthi police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old man on charge of raping a 26-year-old married woman in Visakhapatnam district.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Satish Kumar, who works as a TV mechanic. The accused, who is known to the woman, took her out in a car. He gave her some drink allegedly laced with sleeping pills and raped her. Acting on a complaint, the police have registered a rape case. Further investigation is on.