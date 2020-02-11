Man held for ‘producing’ fake complainants in court

A man accused in two cases was arrested on charge of producing fake complainants with fabricated documents before the court to create a scene of compromise and get the cases closed, here on Monday.

According to II Town police, Adari Ravi Kumar is facing trials in two cases in ADM court (III). He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to close the cases with the help of two men at Lok Adalat on February 8.

Police said Ravi allegedly attached the photos of Sanapal Santosh from Hyderabad and Andraju Ravi Kumar with the Aadhaar copies of the complainants on the letter of compromise. Sanapal Santosh and Andraju Ravi Kumar allegedly impersonated the complainants Aditya and Siva Teja respectively in the court.

Signatures fail to match

However, the court officials found difference in the signatures of the impersonators. Asked about the same, the three got scared and managed to escape from the court hall. Adari Ravi, the alleged kingpin in court related frauds, has 11 cases pending against him at different police stations, the police said.

A rowdy-sheet was opened against him at MVP police station. The three accused were arrested on Monday on charge of conspiring against the court. The police recorded their confession statement.