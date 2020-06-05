Man held for ‘impregnating his niece’

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 22:27 IST

The PM Palem police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old niece, on Friday. According to reports, the girl is a native of Vijayawada and had come to her relative’s house at Marikavalasa last year. Her uncle, P Vasu had allegedly raped her in the absence of inmates. Recently, the girl became pregnant. Upon questioning, she informed about the incident to the family. Based on the complaint from the girl along with her parents, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Advertising

Advertising