Man held for ‘impregnating’ daughter

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping his minor daughter under Malkapuram police station limits here. The incident came to light after family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday, after the girl became pregnant.

According to reports, a mason has two daughters. Under the influence of alcohol, he has been allegedly raping his elder daughter over a period of time. Recently, the girl’s maternal aunt who came to know about the incident took the girl to a local doctor after she complained of abdomen pain. The doctor informed that she was pregnant. Later, the family members lodged a complaint with the Malkapuram police station on Wednesday. The police said that a case was registered.

The girl has been sent to King George Hospital for medical examination.