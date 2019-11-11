Visakhapatnam

Man held for ‘extorting’ money from shopkeepers

He posed as a media professional: police

Gopalapatnam police arrested a person on charges of threatening and extorting money from shopkeepers posing as media professional on Sunday.

Accomplice at large

The main accused was identified as G. Jagannadham. Usha Rani who was allegedly helping him extort money is still at large.

“Jagannadham and Usha Rani claimed that they were media professionals. They allegedly threatened several shopkeepers that their shops were built illegally and they would bring it to the notice of the GVMC. Investigation revealed that the they also posed themselves as GVMC officials and extorted money from people,” Assistant Commissioner of police (West) Swaroopa Rani told the media here.

Case registered

Acting on a complaint lodged by the shopkeepers, a case has been registered. A search has been launched to nab Usha Rani, the ACP added.

