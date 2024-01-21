Man gets life sentence for murdering a woman in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Cases under SC/ST Act cum XI Additional District Judge, Lalam Sridhar on January 19, convicted G. Naga Malleswara Rao (28) of Eluru to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and also pay a fine of ₹1,000, in a murder for gain case pertaining to Arilova police station limits during the year 2014.

As per the case details, during July 2014, the accused Naga Malleswara Rao was roaming around Arilova on the pretext of searching a house for rent. He saw a woman sitting alone and targeted her. He had offered her a coconut stating that he had taken a house on rent and broke the coconut marking the auspicious occasion. While the woman was drinking the coconut water, the accused had murdered her and left with her gold ornaments.

Naga Malleswara Rao along with another woman named Ramalakshmi had murdered another woman under New Port police station during the same month (July 2014). The case pertaining to New Port came to the court. During January 2021, the accused were convicted.

It was the then CCS Inspector Eliyas Sagar had investigated the case following instructions from the then Police Commissioner Atul Singh and arrested the accused. At present, Mr Eliyas Sagar is working as APSP Battalion Assistant Commandant.