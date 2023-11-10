HamberMenu
Man gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case in Visakhapatnam

November 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for Trial of Offences under POCSO Act, Visakhapatnam, on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old person to 25 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convicted and ordered the government to pay compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.

As per the city police, on January 13 this year, Rajesh Kumar (31), a CISF driver, had taken a four-year-old girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint from her mother, the Steel Plant police registered a case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Disha Women PS, Ch Vivekanada, conducted speedy investigation, collected all material evidence and filed the chargesheet.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar closely monitored the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Karanam Krishna, presented the case before the court in a strong manner and succeeded in proving the guilt of accused.

