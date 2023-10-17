HamberMenu
Man gets 25-year jail term in POCSO case

October 17, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Judge for Trial of Offences under POCSO Act, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday convicted one J. Rambabu for 25 years imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him in a sexual assault case. The Judge directed that ₹7 lakhs should be given to the victim as compensation.

As per the officials, this is a case pertaining to February 2018, which had occurred at Lambasingi in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by Rambabu several times after promising to marry her. This resulted in pregnancy and the minor girl gave birth to a baby. Later, when the girl and her parents complained about it, no solution was found. Based on the above facts, the case was registered under POCSO Act at Chinthapalli Police Station. Public Prosecutor K Krishna conducted the prosecution.

