September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Special POCSO Court on Monday sentenced one Lenka Appalaraju, who had raped a six-year-old girl in 2016, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5000. The court also ordered payment of ₹4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The incident had occurred at Sontyam under Anandapuram police station limits in March 2016. Appalaraju had raped the girl when she was alone in her house after her parents went out for their daily work.