Man gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam

October 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on him for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The court also ordered payment of ₹4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The convicted was identified as Sheikh Kasim.

According to Special POCSO Public Prosecutor Karanam Krishna, they had invoked the Disha Act in the case.

As per the case, the incident had occurred on July 4, 2016, at Gajuwaka, when the parents of the girl had left to work, leaving her in home along with her brother. After returning home, parents noticed both their children missing. After searching, they saw Sheikh Kasim leaving the house. They found that the accused had sexually assaulted the girl.

Sheikh Kasim had a criminal record and previously had a rowdy-sheet at Gajuwaka police station. Following a thorough investigation, the court found the man guilty.

The Police Commissioner has asked the Station House Officers to closely monitor high-priority cases and directed them to see five cases each. They were also urged to concentrate on persons with criminal history.

