Man from Visakhapatnam selected as performance analyst for National Cricket Academy

April 15, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sheik Imran Pasha of Old Town area in Visakhapatnam city has bagged the rare honour of being selected as performance analyst in the National Cricket Academy(NCA).

Mr. Pasha, who has played as a batsman and keeper in Inter-University Cricket Tournaments in India apart from representing in State-level tournaments, has now become the first video analyst from Andhra Pradesh North Zone to be selected for the NCA. He has also served as a video analyst for the U-23 matches, which were represented by star cricketers like Hardhik Pandya, Deepak Huda, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Raja.

He had also served as media scorer for the India A, New Zealand Test Match.

Mr. Pasha had led the Vizag Colts Cricket Club team, scoring 122 runs, along with S. Ramesh (175) making a partnership of 305 for the first wicket against Vizag Blues, in The Hindu Trophy tourney held in Visakhapatnam during 2004-05.

He had also served as video analyst of the BCCI for the women’s international matches, youth international matches, and junior international matches.

