Man from Visakhapatnam gets award from Singapore Government

September 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malla Umamaheswara Rao

Malla Umamaheswara Rao | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Malla Umamaheswara Rao, hailing from Visakhapatnam city, who is working as Assistant Director in Synapxe (MOH company) in Singapore, supporting IT systems for public healthcare and public hospitals, received a special award from the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office, in Singapore on Monday.

He played a critical role in managing IT system used in Vaccination Operations across Singapore. The Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore, had announced the special category of national awards in December 2022 to honour people, who had served during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

