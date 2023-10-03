Man from Visakhapatnam develops a device ‘Automatic water level control unit’ to save water and power

October 03, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Most of us come across water overflowing from overhead tanks at homes and offices. While many of us stop with worrying about the wastage of the precious liquid and wastage of energy, a few think of solutions to overcome the problem, which poses a serious threat to the environment.

Innovator B. Pavan Kumar Gupta, of Visakhapatnam city, went to the root of the problem, and finally invented an ‘Automatic water level control unit’ and has contributed to saving thousands of litres of water, and also plugged the leakage of colossal revenue and damage to the environment by saving power.

Mr. Pavan has been granted two patents one for his ‘automatic water level control unit’, and the other for his ‘compact electromagnetic push switch assembly’. He is just not content with merely developing innovative products and getting recognition but is keen on taking the fruits of his research to the field.

Being an employee of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), he assigned the patent to B. Anusha, a woman entrepreneur and MD of M/s Avan Tech Innovation Private Limited, for commercialisation of his products and thereby making them available to the public.

“Though there were some products in the market for automatic switching off of power supply after the tank was full, I found not many people were using them to save water. I started making enquiries and found out that several people had purchased the products but stopped using them after they developed repairs,” he recalls.

“I found that the materials used were imported, mostly from China, and the spares were not available. The buyers were unhappy that the products were developing frequent repairs, and they were ending up spending up more on purchase of new products,” Mr. Pavan told The Hindu.

“I performed experiments on our overhead tank and was chided by my mother for spoiling the plastic tank. My father was, however, a source of constant support and encouragement,” he said.

“I made a totally indigenous, repairable product, which works on Alternating Current (A/C), using a step down transfer to prevent electric shock. I continued to make modifications, and finally by 2018, I made it fully automatic. The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Sri Krishna Devaraya University (SKU) provided the incubation support. On the suggestion of Satish, founder of Kalam Dream Lab, Vizag, I applied to the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), Vizag, in 2018, and the patent was granted recently.” Mr. Pavan said.

Mr. Pavan was given the title ‘Inv’ (Inventor) by the International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA), Geneva. “I am probably the third innovator from India to get the ‘Inv’ title,” he says.

