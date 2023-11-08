Man from Uttar Pradesh arrested in Visakhapatnam railway station, 18 kg ganja seized

November 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following instructions from Deputy Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), D.. Mohana Rao, a team led by Inspector of GRP, Ch. Dhanunjaya Naidu, conducted platform checkings at Visakhapatnam railway station and arrested a 30-year-old Satish from Uttar Pradesh, while he was allegedly trying to transport 18 kg ganja here on Wednesday. As per the GRP officials, Satish had procured the ganja from Koraput and packed it in polyethene bags and was trying to shift to Mirzapur in U.P. The accused was arrested and produced in the court.