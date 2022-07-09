Man from U.P. held at Visakhapatnam railway station, 15 kg ganja seized
Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), led by Inspector SEB Station IV Ch. V.S. Prasad, conducted a raid at Platform No.7 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station and arrested a person, while he were allegedly transporting about 15 kg of ganja in his luggage bag, here on Staurday. The SEB officials have identified the accused as Himanshu Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh. He has allegedly procured the ganja from Odisha and is about to shift it to his native place. Cases were booked.
