‘Man Friday’ of the Maoist in police net

Kora Nageswara Rao’s arrest is a big blow to Maoist movement in Agency

The arrest of the elusive Kora Nageswara Rao (50) alias Nagesh, who is a key member of the Pedabayalu–Korukonda area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), is a big blow the Maoist movement in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Though there was speculation that the police had zeroed in on him a few days ago, he was finally produced before the media at Vijayawada on Friday. The blow comes at a time when the Maoist movement in the Agency area is at its lowest ebb.

What makes his arrest the most significant event after the Koyyuru encounter in June last year, is that he was the ‘Man Friday’ for the LWE (left wing extremist) in this part of the so-called ‘Red Corridor’.

Post the killing of Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri in 2017 by the security forces, Kora was ‘the man’ for the Maoist leaders in the Agency area and AOB region.

No one knew the terrain, the people and the culture better than him. He was the only person who could guide a team from Galikonda area to Korukonda and was well-versed with all three critical terrain such as Galikonda, Korukonda and Pedabayalu.

Being a tribal person and native of Gillelabanda village of Balapam panchayat in Chintapalli mandal, he had a direct connection with the locals and enjoyed good support among the tribal people.

This enabled him to establish a good network, which helped him in being an elusive customer. Though he was only an ACM cadre Maoist, he was thier (Maoist) solution to all their problems and their main orgainiser, be it a famine raid or organising a meeting.

“We came many times close to him, but he always gave us the slip,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from Kora, the arrest of Sindri Jagan alias Ambri and the surrender of Sinderi Mohan alias Mahesh alias Jambri, are also said to be major setbacks to the movement. Both Jagan and Mohan are from Nallabilli village in Koyyuru mandal of ASR district.

Though both of them were just party members, they were quite influential and powerful in the Nallabilli pocket, a key Maoist area that connects Chhattisgarh through the erstwhile East Godavari Agency area, said Superintendent of Police ASR district, J. Satish Kumar.

Onus on Ashok

With Kora being arrested, the onus is on Ashok, the last known top leader in this region. It is estimated that he might be having about 15 to 20 Maoists in his team and another 50 to 60 militia members spread across.

After the offensive approach adopted by the security forces all top leaders such as Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday and Aruna, are learnt to have moved into safe zones in Chhattisgarh, leaving the operations to Kora and Ashok.

It is learnt that Ashok is in Malkangiri area of AOB and it needs a joint operation by the Greyhounds of AP and the SOG (Special Operations Group) of Odisha to flush him out.