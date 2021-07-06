A man was allegedly murdered in an apartment on Beach Road on Monday evening. On getting information around 7.30 p.m., the police went to the apartment. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The victim was identified as Reddy Gopalakrishna (26). He was residing in the same apartment complex. He was a native of West Godavari district. More details awaited.
Man found murdered
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 06, 2021 01:12 IST
