Man found murdered

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 May 2021 23:16 IST

A 23-year-old-man was found murdered near the Convent Junction Bridge under Two Town police station limits here on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Neelapu Chandrasekhar alias Chandu alias Iron Man, a resident of Bhupathinagar of Kobbarithota in the city.

The police said that there were stab injuries on the body. Chandu was involved in collection of scrap and a few others for livelihood. The police suspect that disputes among Chandu and two others might have led to the murder. They said that Chandu was also accused in a few offences in the city. The police identified two suspects in connection with the murder. The police registered a case and investigation is on. The body was shifted to morgue for post-mortem.

