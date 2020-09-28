Visakhapatnam

Man found murdered

A 30-year-old man was found murdered at Marrichettu Colony area near Durga Adarsh Nagar under Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday.

He was identified as K. Dileep of ASR Nagar of Burma Camp area in the city. The locals found the body in a pool of blood. . The police are suspecting that old rivalry could be the reason for the murder. A case was registered and investigation is on.

