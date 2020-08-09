Man found murdered near Sarada river

A 32-year old man was allegedly murdered near Sarada river under Anakapalle Town Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Raju, a native of Kakinada residing at Anakapalle. He works at a burial ground near the river.
According to Inspector of Police (Anakapalle Town), L. Bhaskar Rao, Raju had been residing in Anakapalle Town for the last one-and-half-years. On Saturday evening, Raju and another person M. Paramesh reportedly consumed alcohol and they reportedly had an altercation over some issue.
Paramesh allegedly murdered Raju by beating him on his head with a large stone. The incident reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. and 11.30 p.m.
Sources said that while Paramesh was fleeing the spot, locals informed the police on Dial 100. The accused was caught by the police and a case was registered. Investigation is on.
