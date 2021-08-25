Man found murdered near fishing harbour

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 August 2021 18:33 IST

A man, aged around 50 years, was found dead near the fishing harbour area under the One Town police station limits here on Wednesday morning..

The police have visited the spot after receiving information from the locals. Sources in police said that some persons might have killed him by hitting him with bricks on the head. Police reportedly found a ganja sachet in his pocket. The police suspect that the victim could be from North India. A case was registered and investigation is on.

