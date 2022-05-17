Man found murdered near Andhra University hostel in Visakhapatnam

Victim earlier worked as a loan recovery agent, say police

A 32-year-old man was reportedly murdered by unidentified miscreants near Andhra University Samatha Hostel area under Three Town Police Station limits on Monday night.

The crime scene is also close to Three Town Police Station and office of former Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam Rural.

The deceased was identified as R. Rajasekhar, a resident of Railway New Colony. Inspector of Three Town Police Station K. Rama Rao said that they have found the body lying in a pool of blood. He had severe head injuries and also stabbing wounds which suggest that unidentified miscreants might have attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, the police official said. In the primary investigation, police have learnt that Rajasekhar had earlier worked as a loan recovery agent. The police suspect that financial disputes might have led to the murder. The body has been shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem. Three Town Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.