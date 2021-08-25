Visakhapatnam

Man found murdered in Visakhapatnam

A 50-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the fishing harbour area under One Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam city on August 25 morning.

The city police reached the spot after receiving information from the locals and collected information from the crime scene. Some unidentified miscreants had allegedly murdered the man by smashing bricks on the head. Police are yet to identify the victim.

One Town police have registered a case and investigation is on. More details are yet to be ascertained.


