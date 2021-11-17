VisakhapatnamVisakhapatnam 17 November 2021 01:21 IST
Comments
Man found murdered at Thatichetlapalem
Updated: 17 November 2021 01:21 IST
A man aged around 25 years was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon at Thatichetlapalem area under IV Town Police Station limits here on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Srinu, a resident of ASR Nagar near Thatichetlapalem. According to sources in police, the accused is suspected to be a family member of the deceased. The accused allegedly committed the crime due to some disputes over extramarital relationship. It was learnt that the accused is in police custody.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...