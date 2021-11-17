Man found murdered at Thatichetlapalem

Visakhapatnam

17 November 2021 01:21 IST

A man aged around 25 years was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon at Thatichetlapalem area under IV Town Police Station limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Srinu, a resident of ASR Nagar near Thatichetlapalem. According to sources in police, the accused is suspected to be a family member of the deceased. The accused allegedly committed the crime due to some disputes over extramarital relationship. It was learnt that the accused is in police custody.

Advertising

Advertising