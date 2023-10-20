HamberMenu
Man found murdered at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

October 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old person was found brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at Cheedika village under Nakkapalli police station limits in Anakapalli district. The incident came to light after police registered a case late on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Kolli Suribabu of Dosalapadu village in Nakkapalli mandal. As per the reports, Suri Babu had left home on Wednesday and did not return. On Thursday, some of the locals at Cheedika found Suri Babu’s body in an isolated place and informed the police. As per the police, there are severe wound marks on the head of Suri Babu, which clearly indicates that some miscreants might have attacked him with sharp objects. The CLUES team visited the crime scene. Nakkapalli police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

