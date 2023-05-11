Man found lifeless on highway near Visakhapatnam was thrown off a moving bus, say police

May 11, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A man who was found lifeless on National Highway-16 near Budumuru in Srikakulam district by a police patrol on the night of May 3 had died after being pushed off a speeding bus, police said after a painstaking investigation.

The victim was identified as G. Bharat Kumar, 27, a resident of Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

Divulging the chilling details of the case, Ranasthalam Circle Inspector S. Adam said Bharat had boarded a private bus to Visakhapatnam at Navabharat Junction in Srikakulam on the night of May 3. Some time into the journey, bus cleaner B. Appanna approached Bharat and asked him to pay the fare of ₹200. Bharat, who had no cash on him, tried to pay via a mobile payment app but was unsuccessful. He then asked the cleaner if he could arrange for someone else to make the payment over phone.

However, all of Bharat’s calls to his acquaintances went unanswered due to the late hour.

Bharat then requested the bus cleaner, Appanna, and the driver, Ramakrishna, if he could pay for the ticket after reaching Visakhapatnam. However, ignoring his requests, Appanna, then dragged Bharat to the door and pushed him off with Ramakrishna speeding away from the spot. Bharat sustained severe head injuries after hitting a divider, Mr. Adam said.

The police team who found Bharat lying lifeless on the highway rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. After sifting through CCTV footage at toll plazas, police tracked down the details of the bus and identified the accused. The duo was arrested and produced in court a couple of days ago, police said.