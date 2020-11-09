Visakhapatnam

Man found dead

Body of a 35-year-old man was found in an isolated place near Gandigundam area under Anandapuram police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The police reportedly found injury marks on the body. A case was registered and investigation is on.

