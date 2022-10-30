Man found dead with severe head injuries at VUDA Colony in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 18:47 IST

A 40-year-old person was found lying in a pool of blood beside the road, at VUDA Colony under New Port Police Station limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as M. Apparao, a lorry driver.

According to reports, Apparao was found dead with severe head injuries. Residents of VUDA Colony are in a state of shock on finding a body in a public place. Police suspect that some unidentified persons might have beaten him on his head causing his death. There was also a suspicion of drunken brawl and police are yet to ascertain the facts. The body was sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.

