Visakhapatnam

Man found dead with severe head injuries at VUDA Colony in Visakhapatnam

A 40-year-old person was found lying in a pool of blood beside the road, at VUDA Colony under New Port Police Station limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as M. Apparao, a lorry driver.

According to reports, Apparao was found dead with severe head injuries. Residents of VUDA Colony are in a state of shock on finding a body in a public place. Police suspect that some unidentified persons might have beaten him on his head causing his death. There was also a suspicion of drunken brawl and police are yet to ascertain the facts. The body was sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.


