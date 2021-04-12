Man found dead near railway crossing gate in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam

12 April 2021 20:56 IST

A 65-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding train. His body was found near the Tungalam railway crossing gate in Gajuwaka area, here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Muvala Devudu, a resident of Golla Jagarajupeta village.

According to the police, domestic issues are suspected to be the reason for the extreme step.

The case is being investigated by Government Railway Police. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.