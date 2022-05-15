Man found dead in Visakhapatnam

A man, aged around 35 years, was reportedly found hanging himself at an isolated place near Kommadi, under PM Palem Police Station limits, in the city. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, after a few locals noticed the body hanging from a concrete structure, and informed the PM Palem police. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are yet to ascertain the identity of the person. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.