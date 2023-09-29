ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Sagar Nagar, probe on

September 29, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead at Sagar Nagar on Thursday morning. He was identified as S. Ananda Rao, 33, a resident of Kancharapalem.

Arilova police said Ananda Rao had taken part in a Ganesh immersion ceremony at the Sagar Nagar beach on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Ananda Rao was found dead in the same area. Police said there was a minor injury mark on Ananda Rao’s head.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ananda Rao had consumed alcohol during the immersion ceremony.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for a post-mortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

