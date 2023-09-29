HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in Sagar Nagar, probe on

September 29, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead at Sagar Nagar on Thursday morning. He was identified as S. Ananda Rao, 33, a resident of Kancharapalem.

Arilova police said Ananda Rao had taken part in a Ganesh immersion ceremony at the Sagar Nagar beach on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Ananda Rao was found dead in the same area. Police said there was a minor injury mark on Ananda Rao’s head.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ananda Rao had consumed alcohol during the immersion ceremony.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for a post-mortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.