Man found dead in Sagar Nagar, probe on

A man was found dead at Sagar Nagar on Thursday morning. He was identified as S. Ananda Rao, 33, a resident of Kancharapalem.
Arilova police said Ananda Rao had taken part in a Ganesh immersion ceremony at the Sagar Nagar beach on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Ananda Rao was found dead in the same area. Police said there was a minor injury mark on Ananda Rao’s head.
According to a preliminary investigation, Ananda Rao had consumed alcohol during the immersion ceremony.
The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for a post-mortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.
